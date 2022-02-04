Expleo Solution Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.84 crore, up 46.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.84 crore in December 2021 up 46.77% from Rs. 72.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021 down 9.75% from Rs. 12.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2021 down 4.13% from Rs. 18.39 crore in December 2020.

Expleo Solution EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.30 in December 2020.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,672.40 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.05% returns over the last 6 months and 249.44% over the last 12 months.