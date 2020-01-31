Expleo Solution Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 68.19 crore, down 3.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.19 crore in December 2019 down 3.33% from Rs. 70.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2019 up 113.94% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2019 up 73.72% from Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2018.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.52 in December 2018.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 307.90 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.08% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.