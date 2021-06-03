MARKET NEWS

Explained: How Model Tenancy Act impacts landlords & tenants

The Union Cabinet has approved the Model Tenancy Act on June 2, 2021, with an aim to revamp the legal framework with regard to rental housing across the country. The act aims to overhaul the legal framework for house renting, open up the vacant housing stock for rental housing purposes, and help bridge the trust deficit that exists between tenants and landlords by clearly delineating their obligations. Karunya Rao decodes its impact on tenants as well as landlords.

