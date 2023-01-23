 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expect steel demand in India to accelerate: JSW Steel

Amritha Pillay
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 474 crore for Q3FY23 -- a 90 percent dip, YoY. Sequentially, the company is back in the black, after posting a loss of Rs 915 crore.

Seshagiri Rao MVS is the Joint Managing Director and Group CFO of JSW Steel.

Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer of JSW Steel, sees a big revival in construction in the country. He says the auto industry is doing very well, and the renewables sector is also consuming a lot of steel.

“So, altogether we expect an acceleration in demand. Considering the landed cost of imports today into India, I think there is a scope to increase domestic prices,” he tells Moneycontrol’s Amritha Pillay.

Rao also shared his views on the company’s backward integration plans, capital expenditure and auctions.

Edited excerpts:

Q: The company is back in the black in the December quarter -- definitely a sequential positive. However, year-on-year (YoY), it is still a steep decline. Take us through the numbers, what factors contributed to it and when do you see that YoY gap bridging?

A: Last year was exceptional. That's why you find a YoY decline. If you look at it sequentially, there is a big improvement. We have operated all our plants at a very good capacity. The average capacity utilisation in the last quarter was 91 percent. So, the highest-ever crude steel production was made by JSW Steel.