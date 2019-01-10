App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Expect Nifty FY19 EPS growth at 10.4% as downgrades continue'

Automobiles are expected to report muted sales growth of 10 percent YoY growth owing to poor volumes and margin pressures to continue as price increase becomes difficult amid competition

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vineeta Sharma

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Revenue of large Indian companies is expected to grow 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA of these companies (ex-energy) is expected to clock 14 percent YoY in the forthcoming quarterly results. 11 percent YoY bottomline growth is expected.

Commercial banks (particularly corporate banks), cement and capital goods are expected to report better growth while muted growth is expected for automobiles, NBFCs, and energy.

Banks are expected to report 16 percent growth in NII and 14 percent growth in pre-provisioning profits. Banks would see a turnaround in profitability as asset quality stabilises with lower slippages.

Vineeta Sharma
Vineeta Sharma
Head of Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors

NBFCs will see the pain in growth as housing and auto volumes have witnessed slowdown. The liquidity crisis is putting pressure on costs while lower growth and higher competition continue to impact yields. NII for NBFCs under our coverage is expected to grow 10 percent, though net profits are expected to de-grow by 19 percent.

Cement volumes will grow in double-digit; however lower pet coke prices will aid margins going forward. Capital goods segment is expected to witness growth as there are signs of private capex picking up.

Automobiles are expected to report muted sales growth of 10 percent YoY growth owing to poor volumes and margin pressures to continue as price increase becomes difficult amid competition.

Energy segment is expected to report yet another quarter of muted growth as volatility in crude prices and falling GRM will impact profitability. Companies in aggregate are expected to report 17 percent de-growth in net profits amid 13 percent growth in sales.

Technology is expected to report a sales growth of 20 percent YoY and net profit growth of 13 percent. FMCGs are expected to report 13 percent sales growth driven by rural sales and increment in distribution channels. Overall, Nifty FY19 EPS downgrades continue.

Key trackable this quarter is management commentary on demand outlook and pricing strategies as the macroeconomy is signalling demand improvement. For strong earnings growth to happen in FY20, financials hold the key and hence NPA provisioning and asset quality improvement/ recoveries this quarter is another important variable to watch out for.

The author is Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To know all latest earnings, Click Here
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Brokerage Results Estimates #Business #earnings #markets

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.