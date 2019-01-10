'Expect Nifty FY19 EPS growth at 10.4% as downgrades continue'

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Revenue of large Indian companies is expected to grow 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA of these companies (ex-energy) is expected to clock 14 percent YoY in the forthcoming quarterly results. 11 percent YoY bottomline growth is expected.

Commercial banks (particularly corporate banks), cement and capital goods are expected to report better growth while muted growth is expected for automobiles, NBFCs, and energy.

Banks are expected to report 16 percent growth in NII and 14 percent growth in pre-provisioning profits. Banks would see a turnaround in profitability as asset quality stabilises with lower slippages.

NBFCs will see the pain in growth as housing and auto volumes have witnessed slowdown. The liquidity crisis is putting pressure on costs while lower growth and higher competition continue to impact yields. NII for NBFCs under our coverage is expected to grow 10 percent, though net profits are expected to de-grow by 19 percent.

Cement volumes will grow in double-digit; however lower pet coke prices will aid margins going forward. Capital goods segment is expected to witness growth as there are signs of private capex picking up.

Automobiles are expected to report muted sales growth of 10 percent YoY growth owing to poor volumes and margin pressures to continue as price increase becomes difficult amid competition.

Energy segment is expected to report yet another quarter of muted growth as volatility in crude prices and falling GRM will impact profitability. Companies in aggregate are expected to report 17 percent de-growth in net profits amid 13 percent growth in sales.

Technology is expected to report a sales growth of 20 percent YoY and net profit growth of 13 percent. FMCGs are expected to report 13 percent sales growth driven by rural sales and increment in distribution channels. Overall, Nifty FY19 EPS downgrades continue.

Key trackable this quarter is management commentary on demand outlook and pricing strategies as the macroeconomy is signalling demand improvement. For strong earnings growth to happen in FY20, financials hold the key and hence NPA provisioning and asset quality improvement/ recoveries this quarter is another important variable to watch out for.

The author is Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

