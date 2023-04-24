 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expect a very stable performance from Hindustan Zinc quarter-on-quarter: HZL CEO

Amritha Pillay
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra expects India's zinc demand to be strong on the back of the Indian government’s thrust on expenditure on infrastructure.

Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc’s net profit for the March quarter was at Rs 2,583 crore, a dip of 11.8 percent year-on-year (y-o-y). Arun Misra, chief executive officer, and Sandeep Modi, chief financial officer, spoke to Moneycontrol on the company’s quarterly performance, the zinc market and capital expenditure plans. Edited excerpts.

What is happening with zinc? Zinc LME is down and the cost of production is up significantly at 17 percent for the March quarter.

Arun Misra: When we started last year, there was an overall push from commodity prices. There was the fear—the Russia-Ukraine war spilling into a lack of resources, and energy sources for Europe; of smelters shutting down; the US was struggling with high inflation. So all that pushed commodity prices upward and in zinc we saw the prices cross $4,000 per tonne.

While our cost also did go up, we got substantial benefits out of the higher price. That was at the beginning of the year. Of course, towards the end of the year, commodity prices softened; zinc prices also came down. Although stocks across the globe are quite low, it is one of the lowest in the ticket. While the expected growth in zinc worldwide is still between 2.5 percent and 3 percent, contrary to our expectations, the return of strong economic fundamentals in China has not happened. So, overall, if we look at it worldwide, there is no likelihood of prices going back immediately to earlier levels. It will still remain between $2,800 and $3,000 per tonne.