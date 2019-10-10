Exide Q2 PAT may dip 13.2% YoY to Rs. 233 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Exide to report net profit at Rs. 233 crore down 13.2% year-on-year (up 3.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,614.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 370.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.