Exide Industries Q4 PAT seen up 4.2% YoY to Rs. 170 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto Ancillaries sector. The brokerage house expects Exide Industries to report net profit at Rs. 170 crore up 4.2% year-on-year(up 11.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,290 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 30 crore.

