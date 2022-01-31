MARKET NEWS

    Exide Industries Q3 profit drops 26% at Rs 178 crore

    The company had reported a net profit of Rs 240 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Exide Industries on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 26 per cent to Rs 178 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,312 crore as compared with Rs 2,891 crore, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,312 crore as compared with Rs 2,891 crore, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

    "Due to unprecedented input cost inflation, profitability has been adversely impacted,” MD & CEO Subir Chakraborty noted.

    The Kolkata-based company said its board has declared an interim dividend of 200 per cent for 2021-22.
    Tags: #Business #Exide Industries #Results
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 06:36 pm
