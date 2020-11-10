PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exide Industries Q2 net up 4% at Rs 257 crore

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,011.39 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 3,778.51 crore in the year-ago period, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Battery maker Exide Industries on November 10 posted a 3.81 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 256.62 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 247.18 crore during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal.

Exide Industries MD and CEO G Chatterjee said there was improvement in demand for replacement sales of automotive and UPS batteries during the second quarter.

Demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other institutional customers also started showing some positive traction towards the latter part of the quarter, he noted.

The company is focussing on cost control, technology upgradation and cash flow management as strategies to improve profitability and liquidity, Chatterjee added.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Exide Industries #Results

