MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Exide Industries Q2 consolidated net dips 24% at Rs 194 crore

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit after tax of Rs 234.36 crore as compared with Rs 228.77 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Exide Industries on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 24 per cent to Rs 194.24 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The battery maker had reported a net profit after tax of Rs 256.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 4,758.22 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 4,011.39 crore in the year-ago period, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit after tax of Rs 234.36 crore as compared with Rs 228.77 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

"The company has delivered strong growth with sales growing at 20 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year. Both the automotive and the industrial verticals are seeing demand recovery compared to the same quarter previous year and to the previous quarter of the current year.

Close

Related stories

However, gross profit increase was restricted due to unprecedented cost inflation of inputs," Exide Industries MD & CEO Subir Chakraborty stated.

The company has taken multiple initiatives in the past few quarters which should drive sales and help improve performance, he added.

"Currently, as an ongoing focus area, sales transformation and cost compression remain the core strategies to improve efficiencies within the company," Chakraborty noted.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Exide Industries #Results
first published: Oct 29, 2021 06:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.