Exide Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,718.89 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,718.89 crore in September 2022 up 13.04% from Rs. 3,290.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.23 crore in September 2022 up 5.06% from Rs. 234.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 448.01 crore in September 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 424.27 crore in September 2021.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2021.

Exide Ind shares closed at 176.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.16% returns over the last 6 months and -2.79% over the last 12 months.

Exide Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,718.89 3,899.38 3,290.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,718.89 3,899.38 3,290.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,772.40 2,601.67 2,534.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.90 4.47 1.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -190.69 204.99 -324.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 220.99 212.77 212.48
Depreciation 111.98 109.07 101.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 500.85 488.84 452.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 300.46 277.57 312.19
Other Income 35.57 32.19 10.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 336.03 309.76 323.11
Interest 6.20 6.37 8.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 329.83 303.39 314.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 329.83 303.39 314.54
Tax 83.60 77.05 80.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 246.23 226.34 234.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 246.23 226.34 234.36
Equity Share Capital 85.00 85.00 85.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 2.66 2.75
Diluted EPS 2.90 2.66 2.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 2.66 2.75
Diluted EPS 2.90 2.66 2.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:10 pm
