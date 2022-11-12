English
    Exide Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,718.89 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,718.89 crore in September 2022 up 13.04% from Rs. 3,290.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.23 crore in September 2022 up 5.06% from Rs. 234.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 448.01 crore in September 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 424.27 crore in September 2021.

    Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2021.

    Exide Ind shares closed at 176.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.16% returns over the last 6 months and -2.79% over the last 12 months.

    Exide Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,718.893,899.383,290.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,718.893,899.383,290.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,772.402,601.672,534.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.904.471.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-190.69204.99-324.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost220.99212.77212.48
    Depreciation111.98109.07101.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses500.85488.84452.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax300.46277.57312.19
    Other Income35.5732.1910.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax336.03309.76323.11
    Interest6.206.378.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax329.83303.39314.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax329.83303.39314.54
    Tax83.6077.0580.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities246.23226.34234.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period246.23226.34234.36
    Equity Share Capital85.0085.0085.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.902.662.75
    Diluted EPS2.902.662.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.902.662.75
    Diluted EPS2.902.662.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:10 pm