Exide Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,610.86 crore, down 4.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,610.86 crore in September 2019 down 4.02% from Rs. 2,720.35 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.29 crore in September 2019 down 11.59% from Rs. 268.41 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 372.77 crore in September 2019 up 8.25% from Rs. 344.35 crore in September 2018.

Exide Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.16 in September 2018.

Exide Ind shares closed at 186.45 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.44% returns over the last 6 months and -26.33% over the last 12 months.