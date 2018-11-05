Exide Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,720.35 crore, up 14.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,720.35 crore in September 2018 up 14.72% from Rs. 2,371.32 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.41 crore in September 2018 up 98.06% from Rs. 135.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.35 crore in September 2018 up 11.17% from Rs. 309.75 crore in September 2017.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2017.

Exide Ind shares closed at 253.55 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 21.46% over the last 12 months.