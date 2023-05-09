English
    Exide Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,542.96 crore, up 3.94% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,542.96 crore in March 2023 up 3.94% from Rs. 3,408.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.80 crore in March 2023 down 94.96% from Rs. 4,119.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.40 crore in March 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 388.24 crore in March 2022.

    Exide Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 48.47 in March 2022.

    Exide Ind shares closed at 190.60 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.20% returns over the last 6 months and 28.44% over the last 12 months.

    Exide Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,542.963,405.313,408.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,542.963,405.313,408.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,534.522,571.482,265.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.752.982.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.59-266.56187.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost218.14211.96189.33
    Depreciation119.26115.14106.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses471.96484.92414.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.92285.39242.55
    Other Income41.2223.3939.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax289.14308.78281.79
    Interest8.327.9710.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax280.82300.81271.15
    Exceptional Items----4,693.75
    P/L Before Tax280.82300.814,964.90
    Tax73.0277.63845.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.80223.184,119.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.80223.184,119.65
    Equity Share Capital85.0085.0085.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.442.6348.47
    Diluted EPS2.442.6348.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.442.6348.47
    Diluted EPS2.442.6348.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

