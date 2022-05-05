 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exide Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,408.64 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,408.64 crore in March 2022 up 15.99% from Rs. 2,938.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,119.65 crore in March 2022 up 1587.55% from Rs. 244.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.24 crore in March 2022 down 10.93% from Rs. 435.87 crore in March 2021.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 48.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Exide Ind shares closed at 152.30 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.

Exide Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,408.64 3,196.65 2,938.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,408.64 3,196.65 2,938.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,265.52 2,440.02 2,275.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.72 0.86 3.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 187.15 -236.66 -347.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 189.33 204.40 184.69
Depreciation 106.45 104.12 97.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 414.92 415.39 411.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 242.55 268.52 314.93
Other Income 39.24 15.03 23.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.79 283.55 338.46
Interest 10.64 8.30 8.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 271.15 275.25 329.97
Exceptional Items 4,693.75 -- --
P/L Before Tax 4,964.90 275.25 329.97
Tax 845.25 71.15 85.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,119.65 204.10 244.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,119.65 204.10 244.12
Equity Share Capital 85.00 85.00 85.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.47 2.40 2.87
Diluted EPS 48.47 2.40 2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.47 2.40 2.87
Diluted EPS 48.47 2.40 2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
