Exide Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,408.64 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,408.64 crore in March 2022 up 15.99% from Rs. 2,938.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,119.65 crore in March 2022 up 1587.55% from Rs. 244.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.24 crore in March 2022 down 10.93% from Rs. 435.87 crore in March 2021.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 48.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Exide Ind shares closed at 152.30 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.