Exide Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,938.84 crore, up 43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,938.84 crore in March 2021 up 43% from Rs. 2,055.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.12 crore in March 2021 up 45.31% from Rs. 168.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.87 crore in March 2021 up 51.82% from Rs. 287.09 crore in March 2020.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2020.

Exide Ind shares closed at 178.20 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 14.78% over the last 12 months.