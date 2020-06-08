Exide Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,055.09 crore, down 20.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,055.09 crore in March 2020 down 20.92% from Rs. 2,598.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.00 crore in March 2020 down 20.26% from Rs. 210.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.09 crore in March 2020 down 26.36% from Rs. 389.85 crore in March 2019.

Exide Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2019.

Exide Ind shares closed at 173.15 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -18.48% over the last 12 months.