Exide Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,072.61 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,072.61 3,542.96 3,899.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,072.61 3,542.96 3,899.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,532.80 2,534.52 2,601.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.89 2.75 4.47 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 386.33 -51.59 204.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 237.26 218.14 212.77 Depreciation 119.38 119.26 109.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 481.15 471.96 488.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.80 247.92 277.57 Other Income 19.21 41.22 32.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 332.01 289.14 309.76 Interest 9.78 8.32 6.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 322.23 280.82 303.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 322.23 280.82 303.39 Tax 80.29 73.02 77.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 241.94 207.80 226.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 241.94 207.80 226.34 Equity Share Capital 85.00 85.00 85.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.85 2.44 2.66 Diluted EPS 2.85 2.44 2.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.85 2.44 2.66 Diluted EPS 2.85 2.44 2.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited