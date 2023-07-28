English
    Exide Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,072.61 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 4,072.61 crore in June 2023 up 4.44% from Rs. 3,899.38 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.94 crore in June 2023 up 6.89% from Rs. 226.34 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 451.39 crore in June 2023 up 7.77% from Rs. 418.83 crore in June 2022.
    Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2022.Exide Ind shares closed at 255.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.94% returns over the last 6 months and 63.94% over the last 12 months.
    Exide Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,072.613,542.963,899.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,072.613,542.963,899.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,532.802,534.522,601.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.892.754.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks386.33-51.59204.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost237.26218.14212.77
    Depreciation119.38119.26109.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses481.15471.96488.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax312.80247.92277.57
    Other Income19.2141.2232.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax332.01289.14309.76
    Interest9.788.326.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax322.23280.82303.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax322.23280.82303.39
    Tax80.2973.0277.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities241.94207.80226.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period241.94207.80226.34
    Equity Share Capital85.0085.0085.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.852.442.66
    Diluted EPS2.852.442.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.852.442.66
    Diluted EPS2.852.442.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:33 pm

