Exide Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,405.31 crore, up 6.53% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,405.31 3,718.89 3,196.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,405.31 3,718.89 3,196.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,571.48 2,772.40 2,440.02 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.98 2.90 0.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -266.56 -190.69 -236.66 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 211.96 220.99 204.40 Depreciation 115.14 111.98 104.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 484.92 500.85 415.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 285.39 300.46 268.52 Other Income 23.39 35.57 15.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 308.78 336.03 283.55 Interest 7.97 6.20 8.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 300.81 329.83 275.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 300.81 329.83 275.25 Tax 77.63 83.60 71.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 223.18 246.23 204.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 223.18 246.23 204.10 Equity Share Capital 85.00 85.00 85.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.63 2.90 2.40 Diluted EPS 2.63 2.90 2.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.63 2.90 2.40 Diluted EPS 2.63 2.90 2.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited