Exide Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,011.39 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,011.39 crore in September 2020 up 6.16% from Rs. 3,778.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.26 crore in September 2020 up 4.08% from Rs. 247.18 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 474.13 crore in September 2020 up 13.2% from Rs. 418.86 crore in September 2019.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.92 in September 2019.

Exide Ind shares closed at 166.25 on November 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.10% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.