Exide Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,676.76 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,676.76 crore in March 2023 up 4.38% from Rs. 3,522.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.07 crore in March 2023 down 95.43% from Rs. 3,959.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 407.62 crore in March 2023 up 16.29% from Rs. 350.53 crore in March 2022.

Exide Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 46.58 in March 2022.

Exide Ind shares closed at 190.60 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.20% returns over the last 6 months and 28.44% over the last 12 months.