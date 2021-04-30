MARKET NEWS

Exide Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,562.86 crore, up 31.32% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,562.86 crore in March 2021 up 31.32% from Rs. 3,474.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.87 crore in March 2021 up 36.63% from Rs. 235.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.73 crore in March 2021 up 52.28% from Rs. 368.22 crore in March 2020.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2020.

Exide Ind shares closed at 178.20 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and 14.78% over the last 12 months.

Exide Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,562.864,196.533,474.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,562.864,196.533,474.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,281.392,040.461,516.61
Purchase of Traded Goods4.1512.5817.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-351.11-220.24-203.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost289.19307.55273.97
Depreciation110.88109.07107.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,791.141,609.901,509.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax437.22337.21252.33
Other Income12.6325.508.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax449.85362.71260.34
Interest31.8542.5213.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax418.00320.19246.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax418.00320.19246.69
Tax97.9979.2410.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities320.01240.95235.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period320.01240.95235.76
Minority Interest1.701.58--
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.16-1.08-0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates321.87241.45235.57
Equity Share Capital85.0085.0085.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.792.842.92
Diluted EPS3.792.842.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.792.842.92
Diluted EPS3.792.842.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Exide Ind #Exide Industries #Results
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:44 pm

