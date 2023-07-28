Exide Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,245.48 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,245.48 crore in June 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 4,021.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.11 crore in June 2023 up 10.52% from Rs. 202.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 460.46 crore in June 2023 up 10.52% from Rs. 416.62 crore in June 2022.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2022.

Exide Ind shares closed at 255.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.94% returns over the last 6 months and 63.94% over the last 12 months.