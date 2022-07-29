 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exide Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,021.77 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,021.77 crore in June 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 3,542.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.77 crore in June 2022 up 516.7% from Rs. 32.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.62 crore in June 2022 up 86.03% from Rs. 223.95 crore in June 2021.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Exide Ind shares closed at 156.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and -11.61% over the last 12 months.

Exide Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,021.77 3,522.53 3,542.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,021.77 3,522.53 3,542.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,582.03 2,275.34 1,553.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.35 25.97 8.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 248.03 183.12 166.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 246.36 220.18 282.78
Depreciation 121.68 116.10 116.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 550.70 486.30 1,324.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 265.62 215.52 91.20
Other Income 29.32 18.91 16.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 294.94 234.43 107.87
Interest 15.60 21.24 39.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 279.34 213.19 68.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 279.34 213.19 68.71
Tax 77.19 73.03 37.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 202.15 140.16 31.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 3,812.33 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 202.15 3,952.49 31.54
Minority Interest 0.33 6.41 1.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.29 0.34 0.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 202.77 3,959.24 32.88
Equity Share Capital 85.00 85.00 85.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 46.58 0.39
Diluted EPS 2.39 46.58 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 46.58 0.39
Diluted EPS 2.39 46.58 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:45 pm
