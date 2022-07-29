Exide Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,021.77 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,021.77 crore in June 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 3,542.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.77 crore in June 2022 up 516.7% from Rs. 32.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.62 crore in June 2022 up 86.03% from Rs. 223.95 crore in June 2021.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Exide Ind shares closed at 156.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and -11.61% over the last 12 months.