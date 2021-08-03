Exide Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,542.63 crore, up 40.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,542.63 crore in June 2021 up 40.24% from Rs. 2,526.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.88 crore in June 2021 up 407.87% from Rs. 10.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.95 crore in June 2021 up 55.27% from Rs. 144.23 crore in June 2020.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Exide Ind shares closed at 176.00 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 13.88% over the last 12 months.