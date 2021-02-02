Exide Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,196.53 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,196.53 crore in December 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 3,553.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.45 crore in December 2020 up 103.1% from Rs. 118.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 471.78 crore in December 2020 up 50.46% from Rs. 313.55 crore in December 2019.

Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2019.

Exide Ind shares closed at 194.65 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.95% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.