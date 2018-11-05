Exdon Trading Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, up 25.36% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exdon Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in September 2018 up 25.36% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 44.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.
Exdon Trading shares closed at 270.40 on February 20, 2015 (BSE)
|
|Exdon Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.31
|2.03
|3.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.31
|2.03
|3.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|3.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.07
|2.01
|1.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|0.02
|-1.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|32.05
|32.05
|32.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
