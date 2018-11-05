Exdon Trading Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, up 25.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in September 2018 up 25.36% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 44.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

Exdon Trading shares closed at 270.40 on February 20, 2015 (BSE)