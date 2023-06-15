Exdon Trading Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore, up 61.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore in March 2023 up 61.62% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 41.15% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

Exdon Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Exdon Trading shares closed at 270.40 on February 20, 2015 (BSE)