Exdon Trading Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 273.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in June 2019 up 273.44% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 196.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Exdon Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

Exdon Trading shares closed at 270.40 on February 20, 2015 (BSE)