Exdon Trading standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2.03 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.03 5.73 9.31 Other Operating Income -- 0.06 -- Total Income From Operations 2.03 5.79 9.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.01 2.62 9.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 2.95 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.05 0.02 Depreciation -- 0.02 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.14 0.02 Other Income 0.01 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.14 0.02 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.14 0.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.14 0.02 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.14 0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.14 0.02 Equity Share Capital 32.05 32.05 32.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.04 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.04 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.04 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.04 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited