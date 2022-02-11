Exdon Trading Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 95.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2021 down 95.85% from Rs. 24.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 33.4% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Exdon Trading shares closed at 270.40 on February 20, 2015 (BSE)