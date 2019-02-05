Exdon Trading Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, up 106.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore in December 2018 up 106.8% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2018 down 11230.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2018 down 13500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Exdon Trading shares closed at 270.40 on February 20, 2015 (BSE)