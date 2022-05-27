Excel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.67 crore, up 66.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.67 crore in March 2022 up 66.76% from Rs. 218.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.71 crore in March 2022 up 124.58% from Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.91 crore in March 2022 up 71.45% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2021.

Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 35.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.84 in March 2021.

Excel shares closed at 1,219.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.60% returns over the last 6 months and 11.67% over the last 12 months.