Excel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.67 crore, up 66.76% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 364.67 crore in March 2022 up 66.76% from Rs. 218.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.71 crore in March 2022 up 124.58% from Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.91 crore in March 2022 up 71.45% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2021.

Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 35.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.84 in March 2021.

Excel shares closed at 1,219.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.60% returns over the last 6 months and 11.67% over the last 12 months.

Excel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 364.67 350.52 218.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 364.67 350.52 218.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 197.88 164.10 107.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.49 1.15 1.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.60 -11.40 -2.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.81 29.53 23.78
Depreciation 7.74 8.21 6.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.11 64.42 50.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.04 94.51 31.70
Other Income 1.13 8.40 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.17 102.91 32.66
Interest 0.42 0.43 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.74 102.48 32.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.74 102.48 32.24
Tax 15.03 24.33 12.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.71 78.16 19.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.71 78.16 19.91
Equity Share Capital 6.29 6.29 6.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.57 62.17 15.84
Diluted EPS 35.57 62.17 15.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.57 62.17 15.84
Diluted EPS 35.57 62.17 15.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:00 pm
