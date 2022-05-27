English
    Excel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 364.67 crore, up 66.76% Y-o-Y

    May 27, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 364.67 crore in March 2022 up 66.76% from Rs. 218.68 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.71 crore in March 2022 up 124.58% from Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.91 crore in March 2022 up 71.45% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2021.

    Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 35.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.84 in March 2021.

    Excel shares closed at 1,219.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.60% returns over the last 6 months and 11.67% over the last 12 months.

    Excel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations364.67350.52218.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations364.67350.52218.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.88164.10107.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.491.151.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.60-11.40-2.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.8129.5323.78
    Depreciation7.748.216.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.1164.4250.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0494.5131.70
    Other Income1.138.400.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.17102.9132.66
    Interest0.420.430.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.74102.4832.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.74102.4832.24
    Tax15.0324.3312.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.7178.1619.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.7178.1619.91
    Equity Share Capital6.296.296.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.5762.1715.84
    Diluted EPS35.5762.1715.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.5762.1715.84
    Diluted EPS35.5762.1715.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 27, 2022 08:00 pm
