Excel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.68 crore, up 30.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.68 crore in March 2021 up 30.32% from Rs. 167.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2021 up 66.88% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2021 up 76.99% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2020.

Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 15.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.49 in March 2020.

Excel shares closed at 1,017.80 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.93% returns over the last 6 months and 58.23% over the last 12 months.