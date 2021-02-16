Excel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.58 crore, up 29.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.58 crore in December 2020 up 29.95% from Rs. 164.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.86 crore in December 2020 up 61.01% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.15 crore in December 2020 up 51.56% from Rs. 27.81 crore in December 2019.

Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 20.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.78 in December 2019.

Excel shares closed at 895.40 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.54% returns over the last 6 months and 19.60% over the last 12 months.