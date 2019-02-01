Excel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 217.21 crore, up 48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.21 crore in December 2018 up 48% from Rs. 146.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2018 up 104.49% from Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.40 crore in December 2018 up 109.2% from Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2017.

Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 31.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.56 in December 2017.

Excel shares closed at 1,158.55 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.88% returns over the last 6 months and 64.10% over the last 12 months.