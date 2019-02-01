Excel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 217.21 crore, up 48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.21 crore in December 2018 up 48% from Rs. 146.77 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in December 2018 up 104.49% from Rs. 19.56 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.40 crore in December 2018 up 109.2% from Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2017.
Excel EPS has increased to Rs. 31.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.56 in December 2017.
Excel shares closed at 1,158.55 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.88% returns over the last 6 months and 64.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|Excel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.21
|207.27
|146.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.21
|207.27
|146.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.09
|92.72
|64.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.34
|-8.60
|3.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.04
|19.44
|16.59
|Depreciation
|4.40
|4.50
|3.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.73
|32.25
|30.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.60
|66.95
|27.90
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.00
|66.99
|28.02
|Interest
|0.71
|0.75
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|61.29
|66.24
|26.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|61.29
|66.24
|26.47
|Tax
|21.45
|22.98
|7.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|39.84
|43.26
|18.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.16
|-0.14
|0.80
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|40.00
|43.12
|19.56
|Equity Share Capital
|6.29
|6.29
|6.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.82
|34.31
|15.56
|Diluted EPS
|31.82
|34.31
|15.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.82
|34.31
|15.56
|Diluted EPS
|31.82
|34.31
|15.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited