Excel Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 63.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in September 2022 up 63.09% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 445.33% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 692.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Excel Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Excel Realty shares closed at 0.65 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 195.45% over the last 12 months.