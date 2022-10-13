English
    Excel Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 63.09% Y-o-Y

    October 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in September 2022 up 63.09% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 445.33% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 692.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Excel Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

    Excel Realty shares closed at 0.65 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 195.45% over the last 12 months.

    Excel Realty N Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.312.921.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.312.921.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.373.351.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-0.46--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.120.06
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.120.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.26-0.16
    Other Income1.121.51-0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.781.25-0.19
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.781.25-0.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.781.25-0.20
    Tax0.080.24--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.701.01-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.701.01-0.20
    Equity Share Capital141.0794.0594.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01-0.20
    Diluted EPS0.010.01-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01-0.20
    Diluted EPS0.010.01-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
