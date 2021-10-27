Excel Realty Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 356.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in September 2021 up 356.89% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021 down 188.59% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Excel Realty shares closed at 3.16 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.58% returns over the last 6 months and 170.09% over the last 12 months.