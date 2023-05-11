English
    Excel Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 86.31% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 86.31% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 115.79% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 186.05% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

    Excel Realty shares closed at 0.40 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.

    Excel Realty N Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.740.495.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.740.495.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.470.165.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.190.28--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.120.05
    Depreciation0.030.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.520.103.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.57-0.21-3.52
    Other Income0.090.942.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.490.72-0.91
    Interest0.020.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.510.72-0.92
    Exceptional Items-0.092.48--
    P/L Before Tax-2.593.20-0.92
    Tax-0.440.180.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.153.02-1.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.153.02-1.00
    Equity Share Capital141.07141.0794.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.42-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.020.42-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.42-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.020.42-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Excel Realty #Excel Realty N Infra #Results
    first published: May 11, 2023