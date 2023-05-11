Excel Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 86.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 86.31% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 115.79% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 186.05% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

Excel Realty shares closed at 0.40 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.