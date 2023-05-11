Excel Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 86.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 86.31% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 115.79% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 186.05% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.
Excel Realty shares closed at 0.40 on May 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.
|Excel Realty N Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.49
|5.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.49
|5.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.47
|0.16
|5.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|0.28
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.12
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.52
|0.10
|3.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.57
|-0.21
|-3.52
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.94
|2.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|0.72
|-0.91
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.51
|0.72
|-0.92
|Exceptional Items
|-0.09
|2.48
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.59
|3.20
|-0.92
|Tax
|-0.44
|0.18
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.15
|3.02
|-1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.15
|3.02
|-1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|141.07
|141.07
|94.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.42
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.42
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.42
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.42
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited