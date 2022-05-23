 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Excel Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in March 2022 up 4.38% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 582.39% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022 down 352.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Excel Realty shares closed at 6.40 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.94% returns over the last 6 months and 146.15% over the last 12 months.

Excel Realty N Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.38 1.87 5.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.38 1.87 5.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.35 1.77 4.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.12
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.45 0.16 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.52 -0.18 -0.03
Other Income 2.61 -0.04 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -0.22 0.29
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.92 -0.23 0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.92 -0.23 0.28
Tax 0.08 -- 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.00 -0.23 0.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.00 -0.23 0.21
Equity Share Capital 94.05 94.05 94.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.02 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.02 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.02 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.02 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Excel Realty #Excel Realty N Infra #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.