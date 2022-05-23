Excel Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in March 2022 up 4.38% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 582.39% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022 down 352.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
Excel Realty shares closed at 6.40 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.94% returns over the last 6 months and 146.15% over the last 12 months.
|Excel Realty N Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.38
|1.87
|5.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.38
|1.87
|5.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.35
|1.77
|4.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.45
|0.16
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.52
|-0.18
|-0.03
|Other Income
|2.61
|-0.04
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.22
|0.29
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.23
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|-0.23
|0.28
|Tax
|0.08
|--
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.00
|-0.23
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.00
|-0.23
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|94.05
|94.05
|94.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.02
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.02
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes