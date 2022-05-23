Excel Realty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in March 2022 up 4.38% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 582.39% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022 down 352.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Excel Realty shares closed at 6.40 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.94% returns over the last 6 months and 146.15% over the last 12 months.