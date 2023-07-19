Excel Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 78.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 78.09% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 95.63% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 92.31% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

Excel Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Excel Realty shares closed at 0.35 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.66% over the last 12 months.