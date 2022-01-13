Excel Realty Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2021 down 5.43% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 28.09% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

Excel Realty shares closed at 12.10 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 188.10% returns over the last 6 months and 365.38% over the last 12 months.