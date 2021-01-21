Excel Realty Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 42.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2020 down 42.76% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 down 906.03% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 350% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Excel Realty shares closed at 2.35 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.81% returns over the last 6 months and 135.00% over the last 12 months.