Excel Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.31 2.92 1.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.31 2.92 1.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 2.37 3.35 1.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -0.46 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.14 0.13 0.07 Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.19 0.13 -0.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.28 0.13 Other Income 0.06 0.09 -0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.19 0.12 Interest 0.00 0.01 0.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 -0.19 -0.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.30 -0.19 -0.20 Tax 0.08 0.24 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.38 -0.44 -0.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.38 -0.44 -0.20 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.38 -0.44 -0.20 Equity Share Capital 141.07 94.05 94.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.20 Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.20 Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.05 -0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited