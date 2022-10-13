 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excel Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in September 2022 up 63.1% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 91.4% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 247.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021. Excel Realty shares closed at 0.65 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 195.45% over the last 12 months.
Excel Realty N Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.312.921.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.312.921.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.373.351.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-0.46--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.140.130.07
Depreciation0.050.050.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.190.13-0.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.280.13
Other Income0.060.09-0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.190.12
Interest0.000.010.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-0.19-0.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.30-0.19-0.20
Tax0.080.240.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.38-0.44-0.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.38-0.44-0.20
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.38-0.44-0.20
Equity Share Capital141.0794.0594.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.05-0.20
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.05-0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.05-0.20
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.05-0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:18 pm
