Excel Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 63.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Excel Realty N Infra are:Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in September 2022 up 63.1% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 down 91.4% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 247.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
|Excel Realty shares closed at 0.65 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 195.45% over the last 12 months.
|Excel Realty N Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.31
|2.92
|1.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.31
|2.92
|1.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.37
|3.35
|1.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-0.46
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.13
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.13
|-0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.28
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.19
|0.12
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.19
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-0.19
|-0.20
|Tax
|0.08
|0.24
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|-0.44
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|-0.44
|-0.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.38
|-0.44
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|141.07
|94.05
|94.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited